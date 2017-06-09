AC Milan transfer news: Possible fourth signing agrees terms, three midfield targets but €17m bid for key man

AC Milan are reportedly edging ever closer to securing their fourth summer signing with Atalanta ace Andrea Conti agreeing on personal terms.

The Rossoneri have already brought in Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez in a matter of weeks, and it doesn’t appear as though they intend on slowing down.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan talk and transfer news.

Conti’s agent arrived at Casa Milan as the club were still unveiling Rodriguez on social media, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, after a three-hour meeting with sporting director Massimo Mirabelli, an agreement on personal terms was reached.

The 23-year-old is expected to receive a five-year contract worth €2m-per-season, but there is no agreement on a transfer fee with Atalanta as of yet. The report adds that Milan are willing to offer €18m plus bonuses, but the demand is for €27m.

Having bagged eight goals and five assists in 35 outings to go with his defensive qualities, Conti was a pivotal part of Atalanta’s push to qualify for the Europa League, and he will be a major boost for the Milan backline next season if he arrives.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato note that as Lucas Biglia’s protracted move to Milan rumbles on, the Italian giants are considering other options.

Despite the arrival of Kessie, the Milan midfield needs more work done to it, and the expectation has been that Biglia would be the man to solve the problem having been heavily linked with a switch to the San Siro for weeks now.

However, the report notes that Corentin Tolisso, Davy Klaasen and Grzegorz Krychowiak are all possible alternatives, but it still seems as though Biglia will be the first option and if that fails, then one of these three will be considered.

In terms of news of players heading in the opposite direction, Calciomercato report that Napoli have made a bid of between €16-17m for Suso.

Given how important the Spaniard was to Milan last season, it’s highly unlikely that they will even entertain offers. However, with his contract expiring in 2019 and with no real progress being made as of yet this summer over a renewal, the threat of losing him will loom until that new deal is signed.

Of the current squad, Suso is undoubtedly one of the players that is highly thought of amongst supporters too, and they will not want to see him leave, particularly not to join a domestic rival.