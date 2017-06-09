Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka Live Stream – Watch French Open Semi Final from Roland Garros

Its the Semi Finals of the French Open as Andy Murray takes on Stan Wawrinka while Rafael Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem from Roland Garros, Paris. (Play to begin at 11:45am).

With another Grand Slam Final on the horizon don’t miss out on any of the action – don’t forget that Bet365 announced they have a live feed from all the matches at Roland Garros, including today’s semi finals, so you can watch every point via your desktop, laptop, mobile or tablet devices.

How to watch the Match:

Andy Murray finds himself once again within touching distance of a grand slam final, set to face Wawrinka in today’s semi final.

The World number one has to be considered the favourite to go on and win the competition at this stage, but with Wawrinka having shown what he’s made when he smashed Marin Cilic in his quarter final match, and with Rafael Nadal facing 23 year old rising star Dominic Thiem in the other Semi, it’s certainly no sure thing.

In terms of the head to head between the pair, Andy Murray has the bragging rights in their last two outings, having beaten Wawrinka in the ATP World Tour Finals and at Roland Garros last year.

However, Wawrinka beat the Scot in their previous three meetings prior to this and the Swiss player will be hopeful of reaching another final, and he is the bookmakers favourite at around 4/6.

Wawrinka has proved tough opposition to some of the world’s best, including Murray who struggled in his victories over the Swiss in previous meetings, and with neither of the Semi-finalists having dropped sets so far apart from Murray, it’s certain that if the number one is to win on French soil where he has often struggled on their clay courts in the past, he’ll have to dig deep.

Wawrinka himself isn’t the best clay court player either, but seems to be reaching his peak in the past few years, having only improved both year on year and into the latter stages of each tournament he has competed in.

Having won Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open in the past three years, the world number three will be looking to pose more than just a few problems to his rival.

However, despite his own record, and the obivious strength of his opponent, Murray remains confident in his ability to get him over the line, stating ahead of the match tomorrow, that “It has not always been easy for me here but the last few years have been great.”

“He’s (Wawrinka) obviously played extremely well the last few years at the French, and he’s confident. It’s going to be very tough. But I can learn some things from last year. I’m sure he will, as well, and will try to change some things. It should be an interesting match.” – Andy Murray

Murray has already beaten Andrey Kuznetsov, Martin Klizan, Juan Martin del Potro, Karen Khachanov and Kei Nishikori on his way to today’s semi final clash and his odds of 13/10 to progress today could prove the value.

Nobody knows at this point, but it should prove to be a good competitive match of top quality tennis.

For a value punt, Andy Murray to win 3-2 looks very handy at 5/1, this should be a classic match with neither player giving much away.

In the other semi final, Rafael Nadal takes on 23yr old Dominic Thiem with the Spaniard predictably overwhelming favourite at 1/4, however Thiem actually beat Nadal three weeks ago in the Rome Masters, so can feel confident coming into the match – he can be backed at 7/2 to cause an upset.

That match is also available to watch through Bet365.

18+ Funded account required. Terms & Conditions Apply.