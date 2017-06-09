Arsenal ace gets monster £350k-a-week offer, Euro rivals to make him highest paid player

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly being offered a staggering contract worth £350,000-a-week by Bayern Munich to leave north London.

The Chilean international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal with Arsenal, as question marks continue to be raised over his future.

Bayern are seemingly ready to complicate the situation further, with The Mirror reporting that the Bavarian giants are ready to put a £350,000-a-week contract on the table, which would comfortably make Sanchez the highest paid player at the club with Robert Lewandowski on £300k-a-week.

Further, it’s added that they’re willing to offer Arsenal £40m to part company with their influential star, and so the Gunners could be set to come under real pressure to keep hold of him in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Sanchez’s agent has already held talks with Bayern, and in turn the Bundesliga champions are confident that a deal can be struck. Meanwhile, Arsenal are unsurprisingly desperate to keep the 28-year-old at the Emirates, and are putting a deal worth in excess of £275,000-a-week in front of him.

Ultimately, after scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions last season, Sanchez proved his quality and importance to the club.

If Arsenal are serious about building to get back into the top four, and importantly compete for major honours, then they must keep their best players. Sanchez firmly falls into that bracket, and so the club must do all they can to convince him to stay otherwise that will be a damaging blow if he opts to leave.

Arsene Wenger has begun his transfer work early this summer with the arrival of Sead Kolasinac, but perhaps it will take much more to convince the likes of Sanchez and Mesut Ozil that they should stay and that the club is moving in the right direction after an overall disappointing campaign last year aside from winning the FA Cup.