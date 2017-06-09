Four PL teams scrap over Arsenal misfit, £15m asking price could be too much

Arsenal could reportedly lower their asking price for left-back Kieran Gibbs, with a whole host of Premier League sides keen on the defender.

Restricted to just eight Premier League starts last season having fallen behind Nacho Monreal in the pecking order, Gibbs is likely to be limited even further next year following the arrival of Sead Kolasinac.

In turn, an exit seems like the most sensible move for all concerned, with the Evening Standard reporting that Watford, Newcastle, Stoke and Brighton are all keen on the England ace.

However, the problem relates to his price-tag as Arsenal are keen to fetch £15m for him, but it seems as though they will have to lower their demands in order to offload the 27-year-old.

Coupled with the fact that Gibbs has just one year remaining on his deal at the Emirates, and it’s a fair request from the clubs in the running as that is a hefty amount, while his £60,000-a-week wages are also going to be a stumbling block for some.

As a result, there is still a long way to go for Gibbs to secure a move elsewhere this summer, although the report claims that he’s willing to see out his contract and reconsider his options in 12 months time if he can win his place in the Arsenal team back.

That seems like a risky gamble and a pretty unambitious move if he is desperate for regular playing time, but time will tell where his future lies.