Key Tottenham ace refuses to rule out £60m exit, plays down rivalry with teammate

Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker has conceded that he’s flattered by talk of a huge price-tag on him, but worryingly he refused to rule out an exit.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, with The Mirror reporting that Tottenham had raised his price-tag from £40m to £60m in order to cash in and get the most out of their Premier League rivals.

While it remains to be seen whether or not City and Guardiola are willing to pay that kind of money for the England international, Walker addressed the speculation but stopped short of responding about his future while away on Three Lions duty this week.

“Considering where I have come from in Sheffield, it (the price tag) is very flattering,” he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard. “But it’s speculation and I’m here as an England player now. That is the most important thing.

“It is very easy to focus on England (and not be distracted by the transfer talk).”

Should Tottenham sell Walker in the coming weeks, the blow of losing him will be softened by the fact that Kieran Tripper impressed for Mauricio Pochettino’s side when replacing his teammate in the starting line-up towards the end of last season.

That may be another reason as to why Spurs might be open to selling for a big fee to then strengthen elsewhere, as Trippier looks set to step in and arguably do an even better job moving forward.

Walker has dismissed any notion of that being a problem for him, as in fact he welcomes the competition that he has faced from his long-time friend at club and international level.

“Kieran and I have pushed each other to the levels we are at now. I wouldn’t say I’m the first-choice right back, he keeps me on my toes. Whoever gets the nod, we have told each other privately that we wish each other well.

“We are friends, not rivals. I have been with him in the England Under-19 squad and we have bounced off each other since then. We both give each other praise and if there is any advice I can give him or vice versa, we do. That’s what has made us better players.”

Time till tell if they’re still teammates next season, but it’s sounding increasingly likely that Walker will be on the move.