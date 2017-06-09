Liverpool told to pay £35m+ for top target, Klopp eyes Bundesliga raid for teenager

Liverpool are reportedly continuing to be priced out of a move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah, with the Italian giants demanding £35m+.

The 24-year-old has been a major hit in Serie A, and he enjoyed an impressive campaign last season with 19 goals and 15 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

With Liverpool looking to bolster their options on the flanks coupled with the fact that the Egyptian is a seemingly perfect fit for the style of play under Jurgen Klopp, it would seem like a sensible move.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Roma continue to demand over £35m and that’s too much for Liverpool who could be forced to drop their interest.

In turn, the report adds that Klopp is considering other options including Gelson Martins and Keita Balde, as it looks as though they won’t be forced to pay more than what they believe Salah is worth.

It’s a shame from a Liverpool perspective in many ways as the former Chelsea ace would be an effective threat at Anfield, but a budget needs to be stuck to this summer.

Meanwhile, The Sun have put forward another name as they suggest that Borussia Dortmund youngster Emre Mor could be on the radar.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave on loan next season after being restricted to just 19 appearances with limited minutes last season in Germany. However, there is also the factor that Thomas Tuchel’s exit could convince him to stay until he knows what new coach Peter Bosz’s plans are.

Nevertheless, it sounds as though Liverpool will monitor the situation with a view of making a move, with the Turkish international tipped for a bright future having shown plenty of promise so far.