Man Utd hero going nowhere, ready to see out £250,000-a-week contract

Man Utd captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering the option of seeing out his contract with the club, which has just one year remaining on it.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, as ultimately his playing time was limited last season and Jose Mourinho is expected to add further competition.

However, according to The Daily Mail, the option of staying at Old Trafford is becoming increasingly appealing to the England international and with a year left on his deal, with the option to extend for a further year, he could yet remain in Manchester.

It wouldn’t make much sense in that he has insisted on several occasions that he wants to be playing more at this stage of his career, and playing a rotation role at Man Utd isn’t what he’s after.

In contrast, a touted return to boyhood club Everton now looks unlikely as they won’t match his current £250,000-a-week wages, while things have gone cold in terms of a move to China due to a lack of real substance behind any offer as well as Rooney not really wanting to move his family away.

On a more positive note though, Rooney can still offer leadership, experience and depth to Mourinho moving forward, provided that he is content with a bit-part role.

It’s difficult to see him force his way back into the side on a regular basis now regardless of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s expected departure, with new signings expected at United in the coming months.

As a result, while Mourinho may not want to see Rooney exercise that option to make it another two years at Man Utd, he could arguably be open to one more season together.