(Photo) Eagled-eyed Tottenham fans excited as target’s teammate hints at transfer

Tottenham fans have spotted some interesting social media activity involving Monaco pair Thomas Lemar and Djibril Sidibe.

As noted by The Sun, Spurs have been keen on winger Thomas Lemar for some time, with the 21-year-old bagging 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 games in all competitions last season for the Ligue 1 champions.

Having had a close look at him in the Champions League last season as well, Tottenham are convinced by the Frenchman and seemingly want to add him to their squad this summer.

In what is arguably the biggest suggestion that Monaco teammate Djibril Sidibe knows something that we don’t, he’s inadvertently sparked more speculation that Lemar could very well be on his way to north London.

Instagram user i7msha mocked up Lemar in a Tottenham jersey on the social media platform as they prematurely suggested that it was a done deal and he was on his way to joining Spurs.

Surprisingly, Sidibe has seen the photoshopped snap and liked it, as seen in the images below. Now of course, there are various theories that can be put forward to explain this and it doesn’t all centre around the possibility that Lemar has packed his bags and is off to England.

Several Tottenham fans weren’t convinced in the thread on Twitter, insisting that it was probably clutching rather than any real suggestion of a transfer. Nevertheless, combine that with the speculation that continues to link Lemar with a move to the Premier League, perhaps it’s all more than just a coincidence.