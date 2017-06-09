Real Madrid superstar gets ludicrous €120m-a-year China offer, €200m transfer fee

Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a €200m bid from an unnamed Chinese Super League club, who are willing to offer crazy wages too.

The 32-year-old has had the year of his life from a football perspective. After winning Euro 2016 last summer, he’s added another La Liga title and a Champions League trophy to his vast collection of major honours and will now go on to win the Ballon d’Or for a fifth time too.

With countless individual and collective records tumbling, including reaching a staggering 600 career goals for club and country, he would be forgiven if he decided to cash in elsewhere on a lucrative deal having done it all in Europe.

It’s highly unlikely he’s going to do that such is his relentless drive to win and be the best, but according to AS, there is a deal on the table for him that will surely make him think twice.

The report claims that an unnamed Chinese Super League club is desperate to land him, with Madrid being offered €200m to sell him while Ronaldo would make an eye-watering €120m-a-year on his contract.

His global appeal, brand and brilliance on the pitch have made him and Lionel Messi the two stand out players in world football for years now, and so it’s no real surprise that China want him there to lead the CSL as the biggest marquee signing that they’ll ever probably make.

However, at this stage it’s unclear as to whether those numbers and contract are genuinely on the table for Madrid and the Portuguese international to consider. If they are, would you take it?

It’s of course a massive change in lifestyle and everything that goes with such a dramatic move away from home. As a result, it surely won’t happen but that is one incredible offer for a club to make.