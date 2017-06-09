Tottenham make shock Liverpool enquiry, £30m price-tag major problem

Tottenham have reportedly contacted Liverpool to enquire about the availability of out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho this summer.

The French international was frozen out through the opening half of the season last year by Jurgen Klopp due to a series of disciplinary issues before moving to Crystal Palace on loan in January.

It was a highly successful switch for Sakho as he played a pivotal role in their survival to stay in the Premier League before picking up an injury, but it certainly served as a reminder of his qualities and ability to make a difference at the highest level.

According to Vital Spurs, as reported by The Express, Tottenham have made an enquiry for the 27-year-old, although Liverpool’s demands of £30m are said to be putting Spurs off making a concrete offer.

It’s unlikely that Sakho is heading back to Palace after chairman Steve Parish conceded last month that the Eagles probably can’t afford him, and so the former Paris Saint-Germain ace will be looking for a solution elsewhere as he will not want to return to sitting in the stands at Anfield next season.

With the World Cup fast approaching next summer, he’ll be desperate for regular playing time to prove his worth and earn a recall, and a move to Tottenham would certainly help his cause given Mauricio Pochettino’s side continue to push for major honours and will be in the Champions League next season.

However, it sounds as though Liverpool may well have to lower their demands if they wish to move Sakho on, unless Klopp is ready to complete a surprise U-turn on the situation and give the Frenchman another chance.