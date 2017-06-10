14-goal Chelsea loanee wanted by PL rivals in £17m deal, but could be used as player exchange

West Ham are reportedly keen on the idea of signing Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore who impressed during his loan spell with Ajax last season.

The 21-year-old made an impact at Stamford Bridge in the season before last, but was sent to the Eredivisie giants last year to gain experience with regular playing time.

It certainly would have benefited him as he helped the club reach the Europa League final and finished the campaign with 14 goals in 43 appearances for Peter Bosz’s men.

While his ultimate aim will arguably be to secure a long-term future with Chelsea, it looks as though Traore may have settle for something else as The Mirror report that West Ham want him on loan, although they’re prepared to sign him outright if Chelsea allow him to leave.

In the event of the latter, the Hammers could be willing to spend up to £17m on the talented youngster, although it’s still a gamble given that he hasn’t yet proven over a sustained period of time at the top level that he can deliver.

However, with Chelsea looking to make a marquee signing up front this summer, it’s unlikely that Traore will get opportunities under Antonio Conte. The report adds that West Ham could yet be left disappointed as Everton may request Traore to be included in a deal for Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku, and so it seems that there will be plenty of talks and movement at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.