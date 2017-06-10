Chelsea told to pay whopping £52m to sign solution to Conte’s defensive headache

Chelsea will reportedly have to pay Juventus £52m this summer if they want to prise left-back Alex Sandro away from the Turin giants.

The 26-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign for the Serie A champions, where he made 43 appearances in total, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

With Dani Alves on the opposite flank, the pair were crucial to Massimiliano Allegri’s success, and he will hope to keep hold of the pair moving forward.

However, it could be complicated as the Evening Standard report that Chelsea are keen on Sandro, but it’s going to cost them as they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets to fish out £52m for the Brazilian ace.

It’s crucial that Antonio Conte brings in another left-sided player this summer to either play as a full-back or wing-back depending on his system, as he only really has Marcos Alonso currently which won’t be nearly enough ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Nevertheless, that is a lot of money to be spending on a player that isn’t necessarily needed, with the likes of Ryan Bertrand and Benjamin Mendy also mentioned in the report and they are arguably more viable candidates, especially in light of Sandro’s price-tag.

Despite winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, Conte will surely feel as though he has a lot of work to do this summer.

Chelsea were fortunate in some ways that injuries didn’t hurt them last year, and if they hope to compete on various fronts this coming season, then they’re going to need several new faces to flesh out the squad and help them cope with a busier fixture list.