Craig Gordon gets ruthless meme treatment as flapping fail gifts England’s Oxlade-Chamberlain goal vs Scotland

Craig Gordon was at fault as England broke the deadlock against Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday night.

The Scottish goalkeeper flapped at a shot from second-half substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and ended up slapping it into his own net.

Fortunately for Gordon, the goal sparked Scotland into life and two superb Leigh Griffiths free kicks put the hosts on the verge of a famous victory, until England skipper Harry Kane netted a stoppage-time equaliser.

Despite the fact there was plenty of action after Gordon’s error, the Celtic man could not escape the full meme treatment.

As well as the memes, Gordon was targeted with fistfuls of abuse and criticism on Twitter.

England are now three points clear of Slovenia at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, while Scotland are a further three points back in fourth.

The group winners will qualify for Russia 2018, while the runners up must rely on the playoffs.

