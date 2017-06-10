Craig Gordon gets ruthless meme treatment as flapping fail gifts England’s Oxlade-Chamberlain goal vs Scotland

Craig Gordon was at fault as England broke the deadlock against Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday night.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain puts England 1-0 up, 5 minutes after coming on against Scotland. England now trail 2-1. #AFC pic.twitter.com/VcqraEYwS6 — Updating Arsenal (@UpdatingArsenal) June 10, 2017

The Scottish goalkeeper flapped at a shot from second-half substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and ended up slapping it into his own net.

Fortunately for Gordon, the goal sparked Scotland into life and two superb Leigh Griffiths free kicks put the hosts on the verge of a famous victory, until England skipper Harry Kane netted a stoppage-time equaliser.

Despite the fact there was plenty of action after Gordon’s error, the Celtic man could not escape the full meme treatment.

Someone once paid big money for Craig Gordon pic.twitter.com/uh38sN1I8X — Nick (@ingolwhite) June 10, 2017

GOOOOAALLL!!!! Scotland 0-1 England Craig Gordon flaps at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s shothttps://t.co/BzEKpi2Nvq pic.twitter.com/6FcWiwLDd7 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 10, 2017

As well as the memes, Gordon was targeted with fistfuls of abuse and criticism on Twitter.

One of the worst goalkeeping performances I have ever seen from Craig Gordon today. Cost Scotland the win. — Baz (@andrewdbarrie) June 10, 2017

Lots of questions for Craig Gordon throughout that game. Communication with centre backs was awful, even leaving aside their first goal. — Kenny Stewart (@Kenny__Stewart) June 10, 2017

Craig Gordon’s performance the most hilarious GK performance I’ve seen in a long time. Can tell he plays farmers every week. #DodgyKeeper — Blake Finney (@FinneyBlake) June 10, 2017

Craig Gordon is pish — Matthew (@matthewmcphail2) June 10, 2017

Craig Gordon is quite obviously an England fan #SCOENG — Peterclarke23 (@Peterclarke23) June 10, 2017

Saying he’s a goalkeeper, Craig Gordon has looked genuinely startled every time a ball has hit his hands today. #SCOENG — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) June 10, 2017

England are now three points clear of Slovenia at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, while Scotland are a further three points back in fourth.

The group winners will qualify for Russia 2018, while the runners up must rely on the playoffs.