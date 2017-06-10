Liverpool starlet subject of £10m three-team transfer scrap, despite just three appearances last season

Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez has had his troubles with injuries, but that hasn’t put clubs off wanting to sign him, as per reports.

After moving to Anfield in 2015, the 20-year-old has been severely restricted over the last two years, making just three FA Cup appearances for the senior side last season while he played just seven times the previous campaign.

Although he’s highly rated and has been tipped for a bright future, that injury record is problematic and Jurgen Klopp needs more assurances moving forward.

Despite their failed attempt to sign Virgil van Dijk, the Reds will surely be in the market for a new defender or two this summer, and that could spell trouble for Gomez who is being linked with an exit by The Sun.

It’s claimed that newly promoted Brighton are keen on the man who cost Liverpool £3.5m two years ago, as per the report, although Bournemouth are also interested and it’s claimed that Eddie Howe wants to sign the youngster for £10m or take him on loan next season.

Further, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also said to be keen and so there could be a real battle for Gomez’s signature developing, assuming that Liverpool are prepared to sell.

It would seem like a very risky move considering the issues detailed above, while £10m is a significant amount of money for a player with a history of injury problems and one who hasn’t really proven as of yet that he can consistently deliver at the highest level.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem to be putting off these three interested parties and so it remains to be where Gomez is plying his trade next season.