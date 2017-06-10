Major £64m Man Utd signing will fly in on Monday for medical

Man Utd are reportedly set to welcome Alvaro Morata on Monday, when the Spaniard will undergo his medical ahead of a £64m move.

United have been tipped to make a marquee signing up front this summer, and it looks as though it will be the 24-year-old who Jose Mourinho looks to next season to deliver goals for the team.

According to Onda Cero, the move is all-but done as Morata has communicated his desire to leave the Bernabeu and he will arrive in Manchester on Monday to undergo a medical, while The Sun add that a fee of £64m has been agreed upon.

Given United’s poor form in front of goal last season, a new signing was always going to be needed. However, after the decision was taken to release Zlatan Ibrahimovic this week, the need became more apparent as the Swede’s influence will be missed.

As for Morata though, he scored 20 goals in 43 appearances for Los Blancos last season, despite being a second choice option up top for Zinedine Zidane behind Karim Benzema for the most part.

In turn, after showing his worth in a two-year stint with Juventus previously too, he’ll undoubtedly relish the opportunity to play a prominent role for Man Utd, as he now looks set for the next chapter in his career.

It’s also crucial timing as well with the World Cup fast approaching next summer, as his chances of making the final squad will be boosted with regular playing time at Old Trafford.

United scored just 54 goals in 38 games in the Premier League last season, and while it didn’t hurt them in the Europa League, they’ll need real quality in that department to launch a serious title bid and to compete in the Champions League.