Man Utd on brink of Morata signing, but £70m marksman lined up too in £130m spree

Man Utd are reportedly set to sign Alvaro Morata next week, but the Spaniard may not be the only striker arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

After releasing Zlatan Ibrahimovic this past week, United certainly have work to do to bolster their attacking options and it seems as though they’re going for it.

According to The Independent, Morata has agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils and is expected to complete a £60m move to United next week.

However, it’s added that Torino striker Andrea Belotti remains a target regardless of the Spaniard’s arrival, with Jose Mourinho linked with making a staggering £70m bid for the Italian international.

Given that the 23-year-old has a €100m release clause in his contract with the Granata, it’s unclear as to whether that will be enough to prise him away, but it looks as though Mourinho is in a hurry now to get his transfer work done and start planning for the new campaign.

Morata bagged 20 goals in 43 appearances for Madrid last season, while Belotti tallied up 28 in 38. In turn, if United are able to land both strikers, then they are certainly adding real firepower to the squad.

The Independent report goes on to add Victor Lindelof is expected to join from Benfica next week, while Fabinho and Ivan Perisic are also on Mourinho’s shopping list and could be edging closer to moving to Manchester.

All in all, it looks as though Man Utd are going to make significant moves in the coming weeks, as they look to compete on various fronts next season, as they also look ahead to their return to the Champions League.

Having scored just 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, significantly less than the rest of the top seven, it’s an area that needed addressing and Mourinho is certainly doing that.