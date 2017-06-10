Man Utd told to splash out £44m if Mourinho wants to sign key addition

Man Utd will reportedly have to spend £44m if they wish to prise winger and rumoured target Ivan Perisic away from Inter this summer.

The Croatian international has been a key figure for the Nerazzurri since his arrival, although it hasn’t helped the team as a whole as they missed out on Europe again this past season.

With changes expected to be made over the summer, it looks as though the 28-year-old could be one of the players sacrificed, despite more than respectable numbers of 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

As reported by Sky Sports though, he won’t come cheap as sources in Italy have told them that Inter want £44m for Perisic, which is significantly more than their initial offer of £34m.

It’s added that with Luciano Spalletti confirmed as the club’s new coach, he is keen on keeping the pacy winger at his disposal, although if an offer of £44m was to arrive, then both he and the club would find that difficult to turn down and would accept.

Jose Mourinho is expected to add several new players to his squad this summer as not only do United have to improve in the Premier League where they finished outside of the top four, but they’ll also have to build a squad capable of being competitive in the Champions League.

While the Portuguese tactician may well have enjoyed what some would consider a successful season last year with two trophies in the EFL Cup and Europa League, it looks as though things will only get harder moving forward and reinforcements will be needed.