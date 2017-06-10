Pep Guardiola looking to steal Arsenal starlet with just weeks left on contract

Arsenal are reportedly fighting off Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as he looks to snap up youngster Chris Willock from the Gunners.

Even prior to the Spanish tactician’s arrival last summer, City were heralded for the infrastructure that they were building and the young talent that they were bringing in to the club to develop further.

That process will undoubtedly continue under Guardiola who has changed the face of the squad with several young stars joining his senior side over the last 12 months, but it seems it isn’t restricted to the top boys.

According to the Evening Standard, City want to sign Willock, who has just a few weeks remaining on his Arsenal contract and so will have to decide whether or not to renew with the north London outfit or join Guardiola in Manchester.

Given that he’s been with Arsenal since the age of five, the 19-year-old’s exit would be a painful blow for the club, although if they regard him as being a top player for the present and future, then it could be argued that they wouldn’t have let his contract situation get to this point.

Now that they have, they risk losing him for next to nothing and it’s added in the report that Everton, Celtic and Borussia Dortmund are all also keen, with any club signing him set to have to pay a compensation fee.

There are no guarantees that he will go on to become a top player in the Premier League and Europe, but the last thing Arsenal want to see is a domestic rival snatching up their best young talents and developing them into stars.