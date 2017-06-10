(Video) Dani Alves wishes stunning WAG Joana Sanz Happy Birthday

Juventus ace Dani Alves has wished his partner Joana Sanz a Happy Birthday with possibly his weirdest Instagram video yet, and that’s saying something.

It’s pretty well known that the Brazilian international is a charismatic character and enjoys having fun on social media.

He decided to involve his better half at the weekend, with Sanz celebrating her birthday as the pair enjoyed some great weather and some even better views.

Nevertheless, Alves deciding to follow her around a resort with his phone out making what can only be described as grunting noises while providing us with his own version of a Happy Birthday song, it all feels a little weird but still hilarious.

There’s no doubting that he treated her as he expressed his love for her with the caption on the video, as he now enjoys a break over the summer after another successful season, his first in Turin after moving from Barcelona last summer.