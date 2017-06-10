(Video) Dani Alves wishes stunning WAG Joana Sanz Happy Birthday

Juventus ace Dani Alves has wished his partner Joana Sanz a Happy Birthday with possibly his weirdest Instagram video yet, and that’s saying something.
It’s pretty well known that the Brazilian international is a charismatic character and enjoys having fun on social media.
He decided to involve his better half at the weekend, with Sanz celebrating her birthday as the pair enjoyed some great weather and some even better views.
Siiii hoy es un día especial, lo dijeeee!!!! Mi amor ?? hoy es tu día también y yo soy tu regalo ?? vale? Es lo que hay para hoy y para cuando quieras!!!?? Mi goldita que el año que pasó te hay traído todo lo que tú peleaste y que el año que inicia te traiga todo lo que luches por conseguirlo…. es un verdadero honor compartí vida y momentos a tu lado, nunca pierda tu locura que mi hace muuu feliz, nunca pierda tú sonrisa que te dejo ehhhh, mi enamoraste con ella!! ? Sueña alto que tu dedicación y tu comprometimiento serán las alas que te harán volar a tus objetivos, me elegiste para esta a tu lado ? pero decidí está al tu lado, delante, detrás, arriba, abajo, al centro y adentro ?. ????? TE AMO MI LOCURA,MI CORDURA, MI AVENTURA Y MI TOOOOO "Donde sea, como sea, lo que sea pero contigo siempre crazynhaaa @joanasanz"
Nevertheless, Alves deciding to follow her around a resort with his phone out making what can only be described as grunting noises while providing us with his own version of a Happy Birthday song, it all feels a little weird but still hilarious.
There’s no doubting that he treated her as he expressed his love for her with the caption on the video, as he now enjoys a break over the summer after another successful season, his first in Turin after moving from Barcelona last summer.
COMMENTS