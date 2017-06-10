(Video) Harry Kane booed as he leads England out for first time as captain

Harry Kane captained England for the first time in his senior international career on Saturday evening when the Three Lions took on Scotland in Glasgow.

If the Tottenham Hotspur striker was hoping for a warm reception on his captaincy debut, then… UNLUCKY!

Harry Kane leads out @England for the first time – Fx provided by the Tartan Army @itvfootball pic.twitter.com/v297SuORKd — gabriel clarke (@gabrielclarke05) June 10, 2017

Kane and his teammates were roundly booed as they made their way onto the Hampden Park pitch ahead of the World Cup qualifier.

Scottish nationalism may have taken a hit at Thursday’s general election, but hatred for the English – on the sporting scene at least – remains stronger than ever.

Hostilities continued soon after kickoff.

Scotland captain Scott Brown was shown a yellow card inside the opening three minutes for an ugly hack on Kane’s Tottenham teammate, Dele Alli.