Arsenal ace finalises Man City move, whopping £275k-a-week wages with £50m transfer fee

Speculation is growing that Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has finalised a move to Manchester City, and there are some big numbers on the table.

The 28-year-old’s current contract with the Gunners expires in 12 months time, and as of yet, there has been no real joy in terms of getting him to sign an extension.

In turn, it has led to ongoing speculation that he will quit the Emirates, and according to respected Chilean journalist Fernando Solabarrieta, he has already chosen City and is finalising a move, as noted by Ferplei.com.

If true, it’s a massive blow for Arsenal as they’ll be losing their best player to a direct rival, something that supporters would have hoped was in the past.

However, it looks as though it’s coming back to haunt them again as they’re losing their talisman by all accounts, fresh from a season in which he bagged 30 goals and 19 assists in 51 outings.

To add strength to the report, The Daily Star claim that City are ready to make the former Barcelona and Udinese star their highest-paid player ever, with an offer of £275,000-a-week on the table.

Further, it’s claimed that Pep Guardiola hopes Arsenal will accept an offer of £50m, as it seems all reports are leading Sanchez to the Etihad this summer rather than penning a renewal to extend his stay in north London.

The longer his contract situation has dragged on, the weaker the position in which Arsenal are in as well as frustrating supporters who will undoubtedly argue that Sanchez’s future should have been sorted out a long time ago.

Instead, they seemingly now face the very real prospect of losing their talisman this summer, and to make matters worse, it sounds as though he isn’t moving too far away.