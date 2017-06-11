Arsenal plan shock £50m move for Real Madrid playmaker

Arsenal have reportedly added Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez to their summer transfer shortlist, with a £50m move being touted.

It’s no real secret that the Colombian international will consider an exit from the Bernabeu this summer, as he has failed to establish himself under Zinedine Zidane.

Despite limited opportunities and playing time, the 25-year-old still managed to contribute 11 goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions, proving his class and playing his part in helping the Spanish giants win the La Liga title and the Champions League.

However, as reported by The Mirror, Arsenal are now the latest top European club to be linked with a swoop for the former Monaco and Porto star, with Liverpool and Manchester United just two other clubs specifically mentioned in the report.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners are successful in their pursuit, but with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both having just 12 months remaining on their respective contracts, Arsene Wenger could be forced to look at possible replacements.

Ultimately, Rodriguez just needs a prominent role at a top club and we’ll see the best of him. As he has shown for club and country previously, he’s one of the top creative stars in Europe on his day, and if Arsenal are looking to bolster their options in that department, then he should be near the top of the shortlist.

It’s added in the report that Madrid will potentially use the funds raised from Rodriguez’s sale to put towards their bid for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, with the 18-year-old also linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of next season. In turn, there could be quite the transfer merry-go-round this summer.