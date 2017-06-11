Chelsea lead race for Real Madrid superstar, must splash out €70m+

Chelsea are reportedly pushing forward in their pursuit of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, but the move will force them to dig deep into their pockets.

The Colombian international is widely expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer after having limited opportunities under Zinedine Zidane this past season, culminating in being left out of the squad for the Champions League final.

Rodriguez still managed to contribute 11 goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions, and so the 25-year-old will undoubtedly feel as though he could have a major impact elsewhere if given a more important role.

According to AS, Chelsea could be the club to step forward and give him that chance, as after being turned down in January when Rodriguez opted to stay in the Spanish capital, they are ready to try their luck again.

It’s added that Antonio Conte will allow Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas to leave Stamford Bridge this summer if the right offers come in, and he had eyed Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez as his two marquee signings this summer.

With the former set for Manchester United, the Italian tactician doesn’t want to miss out on another top target and there is more confidence that Rodriguez could arrive it seems, as conveyed in the report from AS.

Madrid will allow Rodriguez to leave as it will help them in their bid to sign Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe, and they’re confident that they can bring in around €70-80m for the former Porto and Monaco star to fund that move.

Chelsea aren’t the only side to be paired with an interest this summer though, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they win the race.