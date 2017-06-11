Liverpool play risky game as they chase £13m Southampton ace

Earlier this week, Liverpool were forced to issue an apology to Southampton over their pursuit of Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

It seems as though the Merseyside giants are going to test their luck, as while they ended their interest in the commanding centre-half with an official apology to the Saints, it’s reported that they’re going to target another Southampton player.

According to The Times, Dusan Tadic has now emerged as a possible transfer target for the Reds, with the 28-year-old having a £13m release clause in his contract.

While that would make it a much more straight-forward acquisition, provided that they are ready to activate the clause and then negotiate with the Serbian ace, it’s still a bit of a risk from Liverpool’s perspective.

The two clubs have evidently had good relations in recent years given the number of players that have swapped St Mary’s for Anfield, including Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren.

However, the way in which the Van Dijk situation unfolded could have soured that relationship or at the very least made Southampton think twice about entering talks with Liverpool this summer, even though the report adds that Tadic is keen on the move.

The last thing Liverpool want to do at this stage is to land themselves in hot water again, and so if their interest in Tadic is genuine, then they will undoubtedly have to go through the right channels and adopt the correct approach this time round to avoid a repeat of this past week.

It’s an area of Jurgen Klopp’s squad that he is seemingly keen to strengthen, as Tadic is far from the first winger to be linked with a move to Anfield this summer.