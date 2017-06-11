Prospective £64m Man Utd signing urges Real Madrid superstar to join him

Alvaro Morata has reportedly asked Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale to join him at Man Utd next season as he looks set to complete his own move next week.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with an exit from the Bernabeu since the season ended, as he was forced to settle for a back-up role for the most part last year.

Despite still managing to score 20 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, it looks as though the 24-year-old will quit the Spanish capital in favour of a more prominent role elsewhere.

According to The Daily Star, he’ll get that at United as Jose Mourinho looks set to wrap up a £64m reunion with his former Madrid star, while it’s added that he’ll fly to England on Monday to undergo his medical and put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal.

However, there is an interesting sub-plot developing involving Bale, as the Welshman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the past two summers, and this year has been no different.

As per Don Balón, Morata has spoken with Bale and urged him to join him at United next season. The pair are said to be good friends, and the former wants the 27-year-old to return to England and be part of the exciting revolution taking place under Mourinho at Old Trafford.

In truth, it’s unlikely that Bale will be swayed by his teammate’s words as he’ll make that decision alone, provided United still have the desire and resources to prise him away from Madrid given that they’re also set to sign Victor Lindelof in a £31m deal next week too, as per BBC Sport.

As they prepare to return to the Champions League and look to launch a serious Premier League title bid next season, United may be far from finished in the summer transfer market.