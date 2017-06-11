Tottenham fans look away, influential ace talks Barcelona move again

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has again spoken about the possibility of a move to Barcelona, which will leave a few Spurs fans nervous.

The 25-year-old was a crucial figure for Spurs last season, scoring 12 goals and providing an impressive 23 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, he has a pivotal role to play for Mauricio Pochettino’s side moving forward, but it seems as though there is one move in his mind that could tempt him away from the north London outfit.

It’s not the first time that the Danish international has openly discussed it with the media, and it may not be the last. It won’t sit well with Tottenham fans though, as they nervously hope that Barcelona don’t come knocking for the former Ajax man.

“For now, there’s nothing from Barcelona,” Eriksen is quoted as saying by Sport. “It’s all hypothetical, if it happens…”

“You can dream and hope the opportunity arises. But if it doesn’t, you can’t decide on it. Everyone dreams of the opportunity to move to clubs. Whether it ends with a yes or no, you choose that.”

While that’s obviously not a come-and-get-me plea or anything close to that, it’s still not the most reassuring of comments to hear as a Tottenham fan or anyone connected with the club as they will hope Eriksen stays to play a fundamental role in their pursuit of silverware moving forward.

Tottenham have come close in the last two seasons but have fallen short. That has put pressure on them to keep their top players, and so these quotes will merely be more fuel for those who question their ability to convince players to stay.