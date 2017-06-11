Tottenham set to concede defeat with £40m exit, identify top replacement

Tottenham are reportedly all-but conceding that Kyle Walker is leaving the club this summer, as they will target Paris Saint-Germain’s Serge Aurier as a replacement.

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to keep all of his top players at Spurs this summer, but ultimately if individuals wish to move on, he won’t want to keep them against their will.

As reported by The Sun, Walker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, with developments expected next week once the international break is over.

It’s claimed that the 27-year-old will double his £75,000-a-week wages as Tottenham look set to receive a £40m transfer fee, although they could demand more and really try to cash in given it’s Pep Guardiola’s free spending City side.

While it remains to be seen what they receive for the England international, it seems as though part of that fee could be spent on taking Aurier to London.

The 24-year-old has had to battle Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier for playing time this past season, and so perhaps that will make a move elsewhere even more appealing. Tottenham would represent an exciting new challenge too, and so time will tell if the north London outfit are in the market for a new defensive ace.

Pochettino does of course have Kieran Trippier in that position too as he impressed when stepping in for Walker towards the end of last season, but as they look to compete on various fronts next season, they’ll need more than just one right-back.

That goes for the entire squad too as Pochettino will hope to add plenty of quality and depth where possible as he patiently waits to get his summer transfer window work done.