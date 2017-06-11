(Video) England U20s lift World Cup as Calvert-Lewin and Woodman emerge as heroes

England have won the Under-20 World Cup after defeating Venezuela 1-0 in the final in South Korea on Sunday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the winner.

The Everton forward scored in the first-half to give the Three Lions the advantage, but it was Freddie Woodman who stepped up and made himself a hero too.

Adalberto Penaranda had the perfect opportunity to level things from the penalty spot with just 15 minutes remaining, but the Newcastle goalkeeper denied him as England held out and ensured that the country won their biggest international title since 1966.

Naturally, there were scenes of wild celebrations after the trophy was lifted as England celebrated the perfect end to what has been a great tournament for Paul Simpson and his players.

England forward Dominic Solanke, who will join Liverpool from Chelsea on July 1, was awarded the Golden Ball as player of the tournament, while Woodman secured the Golden Glove, the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

In turn, it will now hopefully be a crucial experience as far as the England players are concerned, as they’ll hope to take this success with them through the youth levels and ultimately deliver for the senior side further down the line.

With the World Cup in Russia fast approaching next summer, it should give the senior players a major lift with many of them taking to Twitter to congratulate the players for their triumph.