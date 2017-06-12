AC Milan transfer news: Chelsea star hint, €40m Donnarumma bid while €50m striker linked

Having already made three summer signings, things aren’t slowing down for AC Milan as they close in on more new arrivals this week.

Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez have already joined the club since the end of last season, and Andre Silva is in Milan undergoing his medical on Monday morning.

The Italian giants aren’t likely to stop there either, with one star linked with the club seemingly revealing his openness at moving to the San Siro.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa confirmed last week that Antonio Conte had text him to inform him that he wasn’t part of his plans next season, and so the Spaniard will be on the move this summer if the right proposal is offered.

Milan have been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old, and he was very complimentary of the Serie A giants at the weekend.

“Milan are a great club, with an impressive history,” he is quoted as saying by Itasportpress.it.

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it report that the Rossoneri will meet with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique on Monday, with Gianluigi Donnarumma forming part of their discussions.

The 18-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, with Milan waiting for a response on their latest offer to him of an extension.

While the wait continues for that answer, it’s reported that PSG will make a €40m bid to try and prise the teenager away from Milan, although it’s widely expected that it will be rejected.

Elsewhere, with the signing of Silva, Milan will now likely have a bit more flexibility in the sense that they could sign a second striker to compliment him.

Having previously been linked with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti, a huge portion of their transfer budget would have gone on a player at that level.

Instead, they’ve arguably adopted a more sensible approach with the signing of Silva for much less in terms of the fee and wages, and it’s reported by MilanNews.it that they will continue to pursue Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic.

The Croatian international has a €50m release clause, but much like Silva, Milan believe that they can negotiate that down significantly to snap up a player who is proven in Serie A to offer depth and quality and to not put all the pressure on Silva next season.