Chelsea brutally snub starlet despite U20 World Cup heroics

Out of sight, out of mind. Dominic Solanke is set to join Liverpool on July 1, and it appears as though Chelsea have very much moved on.

As reported by The Telegraph, the 19-year-old will complete his move to Anfield this summer after his contract expires at Chelsea, although his focus has been on the U20 World Cup.

England defeated Venezuela in the final in South Korea on Sunday to lift the trophy, with Solanke winning the Golden Ball trophy for the best player of the tournament.

It seems Chelsea aren’t too bothered about him though, as in a post on the club’s official website, they congratulated their own youngsters Jake Clarke-Salter and Fikayo Tomori while giving a shout out to a couple of other individuals who were key in the win.

However, there was noticeably no mention of Solanke whatsoever despite his prominent role in the successful tournament, and that strikes as being pretty bitter about the whole situation.

In Chelsea’s defence, there’s no real need for them to congratulate individual players that are no longer, or will no longer be at Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Nevertheless, it still seems a little harsh to not even give Solanke a mention given he’s still on the books at Chelsea. Based on the evidence of this tournament though, it looks as though Liverpool have done well…