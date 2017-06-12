Chelsea legend linked with shock move to lead Championship giants next season

Former Chelsea defender John Terry could be set for a shock move to Aston Villa after meeting with Steve Bruce to play golf this week.

The 36-year-old has seen his Chelsea contract come to an end this summer, as he bid an emotional farewell to Stamford Bridge at the end of last season.

However, with a desire to continue his playing career, he will have undoubtedly been weighing up his options as to which project makes the most sense for him.

Having shared a post on Instagram of him playing golf with Villa boss Steve Bruce in Portugal over the weekend, The Sun claim that the pair have held talks about his future and the former England international is keen to help lead Villa out of the Championship.

It’s added that Terry likes the idea of the challenge and got on well with Bruce, and it’s enough to suggest that a deal could be possible this summer for him to move to Villa Park.

Terry is said to have an offer from Bournemouth on the table as well as interest from China and MLS to consider, and in truth an option to play in the Premier League with Eddie Howe’s men will surely be top of the list for now.

However, this is certainly an interesting challenge to get stuck into as Villa will be desperate to climb out of the Championship this coming season having failed to earn immediate promotion last year.

This time round, Bruce will have an entire summer to work on things and a whole season to get them back up, and Terry could be a pivotal figure in that plan.