Fourth AC Milan summer signing undergoes medical, €38m including bonuses

AC Milan surprised everyone on Sunday night as Andre Silva was at Milanello to discuss a move to join the Rossoneri, and he is undergoing a medical on Monday morning.

Milan have been linked with countless strikers this summer, but the strategy seems to have changed in recent days as the club hierarchy have targeted more realistic options at sensible prices.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Sunday that Silva will cost Milan €38m including bonuses, while he will put pen-to-paper on a five year deal.

Having met with Mendes, CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli on Sunday, the deal seemingly moved quickly in terms of what the media knew, and it looks as though Milan are now on the verge of adding another new signing to the squad.

Silva, 21, scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 44 appearances for Porto last season, while he’s bagged seven goals in eight games for Portugal, including one earlier this week against Latvia in a World Cup qualifier.

Aside from the goals, the Portuguese ace looks to have a style that will suit Vincenzo Montella’s ideas and system in the sense that he can link up play and presses well off the ball, and so especially at the price touted, it looks to be a great move from Milan.

Whether or not that now allows them to bring in another option up front too given the relatively low fee remains to be seen, but having already snapped up Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez, Milan look set to add Silva to the list of new arrivals early this coming week.

Supporters will get a chance to see him in action as he’s expected to feature in the Confederations Cup which begins on June 17, which may well explain why the deal has moved so quickly.