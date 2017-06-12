Jose Mourinho close to second Man Utd summer signing, star’s wife drops massive hint

Man Utd are reportedly close to making Monaco star Fabinho their second summer signing, with the versatile Brazilian heavily linked with a move.

The 23-year-old was a pivotal figure in Monaco’s success this past season, making 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

His versatility, consistency and all-round game are huge attributes as he played a leading role in the French outfit’s Ligue 1 title triumph as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Unfortunately for the Ligue 1 champions though, according to Manchester Evening News, he is closing in on a move to Old Trafford this summer where he would become the second major summer signing for the Red Devils after Victor Lindelof, as mentioned in the report.

MEN claim various sources are all pointing Fabinho in the direction of Man Utd, including the Independent and O Jogo in Portugal, and given the strength of the rumour, it’s difficult not to believe that there isn’t something in it.

Should he move to Manchester, he would be a hugely important addition for Jose Mourinho who knows him well enough having given him his debut during his short stint at Real Madrid.

Naturally, he has come a long way since having grown into a prominent player for Monaco, and aside from the media reports regarding his future, it appears as though his partner Rebecas Tavares has also let the cat out the bag on Instagram.

Twitter user @mufcesque has grabbed a screenshot which seems to suggest that Tavares liked a comment on Instagram imploring Fabinho to move to Man Utd.

Although she later unliked it, the damage was done and so with United expected to unveil Lindelof this week, it may not be too much longer until Fabinho arrives at Old Trafford too.