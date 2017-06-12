Liverpool fans hilariously react to talk of monster £100m bid for striker

Liverpool are reportedly set to join the race to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, but their supporters aren’t having any of it.

According to The Daily Mail, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made contact with the 18-year-old’s agent over a possible move to Anfield this summer.

The report adds that with Real Madrid involved in the race to snap up the best prospect in European football, Mbappe could easily fetch over £100m.

In turn, that casts real doubt over Liverpool’s ability to sign him, while the same goes for Arsenal who are also specifically mentioned as an interested party in the report too.

That feeling of doubt is one that many Liverpool fans share, but they’ve certainly enjoyed being linked with making a £100m move for a player, as evidenced in the hilarious tweets below.

Having failed to land the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah so far this summer, it’s a pretty big leap to go from them to Mbappe for £100m+.

Fair play to them for knowing that this is a pretty optimistic transfer and for having fun with the rumour, but what would arguably be even funnier is if Liverpool unveiled Mbappe later this summer. Over to you Jurgen…

