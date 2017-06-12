Liverpool fans hilariously react to talk of monster £100m bid for striker

Liverpool are reportedly set to join the race to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, but their supporters aren’t having any of it.

According to The Daily Mail, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made contact with the 18-year-old’s agent over a possible move to Anfield this summer.

The report adds that with Real Madrid involved in the race to snap up the best prospect in European football, Mbappe could easily fetch over £100m.

In turn, that casts real doubt over Liverpool’s ability to sign him, while the same goes for Arsenal who are also specifically mentioned as an interested party in the report too.

That feeling of doubt is one that many Liverpool fans share, but they’ve certainly enjoyed being linked with making a £100m move for a player, as evidenced in the hilarious tweets below.

Having failed to land the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah so far this summer, it’s a pretty big leap to go from them to Mbappe for £100m+.

Fair play to them for knowing that this is a pretty optimistic transfer and for having fun with the rumour, but what would arguably be even funnier is if Liverpool unveiled Mbappe later this summer. Over to you Jurgen…

Liverpool linked with £100 million rated Kylian Mbappe. pic.twitter.com/FTT9Ux27zS — Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) June 11, 2017

Liverpool linked with £100 million rated Kylian Mbappe. pic.twitter.com/FTT9Ux27zS — Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) June 11, 2017

Liverpool and Arsenal are using Mbappe to try convincing their fans and the world into thinking they can mix it with the big boys — ? (@MrScripto) June 11, 2017

"Liverpool throw their hat in the ring for £100m+ teen sensation Mbappe.." pic.twitter.com/51DdtmpIpd — GeorgeDoors (@stardorman) June 11, 2017

"Liverpool throw their hat in the ring for £100m+ teen sensation Mbappe.." pic.twitter.com/51DdtmpIpd — GeorgeDoors (@stardorman) June 11, 2017

If Kylian Mbappé joins Liverpool, I'd get a 'YNWA' tattoo on my arse. Not happening. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) June 11, 2017

So we wont pay £60mil for Van Dijk or £35mil for Salah, but we will pay £100mil for Mbappe?! HAHA Good one Liverpool! #LFC — Bulldog Reidy (@John_Reid_YT) June 12, 2017