Liverpool set to wrap up £40m deal, £90k-a-week deal for star signing

Liverpool will reportedly make Roma winger Mohamed Salah their latest summer signing in the coming days in a deal worth £40m.

The 24-year-old enjoyed the most productive season of his career to date last year, contributing 19 goals and 15 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants.

That form has seemingly perked the attention of Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool heavily linked with the Egyptian international in recent weeks, and Corriere dello Sport believe that a £40m deal could be concluded this week.

Further, it’s claimed by The Sun that the club has agreed on personal terms with Salah, as he will earn £90,000-a-week at Anfield as the last obstacle, being the fee, looks set to be sorted out with the Reds increasing their offer.

It will of course be a second shot at the Premier League for Salah, as his previous experience didn’t go too well having joined Chelsea in 2014.

However, he’s come a long way since then during his time in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma, and he seems to fit what Klopp needs at Liverpool perfectly with his pace, movement, eye for goal and work ethic.

Provided that he’s given a prominent role and the confidence of his manager, he’s likely to be a real hit on Merseyside, but it remains to be seen now if the final details of the deal can be ironed out before Liverpool can unveil their latest signing.

Klopp will welcome Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke to the club on July 1 when his contract expires with the Blues, and excitement is growing about his potential impact following on from his performances at the U20s World Cup.

Now it appears as though the recruitment drive this summer will really start to pick up, with Salah the first of many potential new faces.