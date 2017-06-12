Man Utd target agrees £100k-a-week contract, tells Italian giants he wants to leave

Man Utd are reportedly edging ever closer to the signing of Ivan Perisic, but they must still convince Inter to sell the Croatian international.

Perisic moved to Italy in 2015, and proved his class with 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, despite Inter’s struggles continuing as they missed out on Europe.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Jose Mourinho has remained an admirer of his talents and has now reached an agreement with the player on personal terms as he will earn double his current salary with a £100,000-a-week wage packet.

However, the only obstacle still standing in the way of Perisic completing a move to Old Trafford is his transfer fee, with new coach Luciano Spalletti also complicating matters as he would reportedly love to have the former Wolfsburg man at his disposal next season.

In turn, that has led to a difference of valuations between Inter and United, as the former value their star winger at €50m, while the Red Devils are willing to pay €40m.

It remains to be seen whether another round of negotiations could unlock a deal being struck, as ultimately if Perisic has indeed agreed on terms with Man Utd, then that would suggest that he wants the move to Old Trafford.

Inter will be expected to spend big this summer too as they aim to get back into the Champions League as soon as possible, but as far as Mourinho is concerned, Perisic ticks all the right boxes for him in the sense that he will bring goals, assists, pace, movement and a tireless work ethic with him to United.