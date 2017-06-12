Tottenham U20 hero is man in demand, three-way battle for loan deal

Tottenham youngster Josh Onomah is a wanted man, as it’s reported that three clubs are battling to sign him in a loan deal this summer.

The 20-year-old was a pivotal figure in England U20s success in South Korea this summer, with Paul Simpson’s men defeating Venezuela in the final on Sunday.

It would have been a great experience for these young players, but ultimately the problem now is that they must continue to play regularly at club level in order to take their respective games to the next level.

Whether or not they’ll get that at top clubs in the Premier League where most are based remains to be seen, but according to The Sun, Onomah could be on the move on a temporary basis, with Brighton, Huddersfield and Celtic all keen on signing him up.

Having made 12 appearances for Tottenham last season, Onomah is surely one that could potentially benefit from staying where he is and trying to break into the first-team set up on a more regular basis under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he’s likely to assess his situation along with the club in the coming weeks, although there will be debate over his best position as having been used out wide by Spurs, he excelled in a central midfield position for the England U20s.

One thing that Pochettino will be keen on is picking the right club to send him on loan to if that’s the decision that is reached. The last thing the Argentine tactician and the club as a whole will want is to see Onomah sitting on the bench elsewhere, and so Tottenham will undoubtedly evaluate the options and see what’s best for his career.