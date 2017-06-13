£272.4m England duo worth more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

England boast two of the world’s three most valuable footballers!

According to new analysis carried out by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), Neymar should be the most expensive player on the planet.

The Brazil and Barcelona icon’s value in the current transfer window is £185.9m, based on the CIES findings.

Meanwhile, Three Lions midfielder Dele Alli is valued at £136.9m, marginally ahead of Tottenham and England teammate Harry Kane, who is priced up at £135.5m.

Lionel Messi (£133.9m) is no.4 on the list, while Antoine Griezmann (£132.6m), Luis Suarez (£124.2m), Paul Pogba (£118.5m), Gonzalo Higuain (£106.1m), Eden Hazard (£103.4m) and Paulo Dybala (£101.7m) make up the top 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£99.2m) will likely be thoroughly unimpressed to only make 11th place, but he is still streets ahead of fellow Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, whose value of £58.9m leaves him way back at no.43.

Kane will have the chance to justify his worth this evening when he captains England against France in Paris.

Based on the football betting odds, France will start the game as favourites, but Kane and Alli might have something to say about that.

England are unbeaten in their last two matches against France, after losing four of their previous five encounters.