AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma deadline arrives, €25m bid for striker not enough

AC Milan reportedly expect an answer from Gianluigi Donnarumma on Tuesday as to whether or not he’ll be signing a contract extension.

It’s been a busy summer for the Italian giants so far, as they’ve already made four new signings with Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva all arriving.

However, one of the big questions that still remains is whether or not Donnarumma will commit his future to the club with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia, Milan expect an answer from the 18-year-old and his agent Mino Raiola by Tuesday, as they will undoubtedly want the situation cleared up before he heads off for the U21s European Championship which will only delay the answer further.

Further, it all sounds positive as the report notes that Donnarumma strongly suggested that he is planning on staying with the Rossoneri in an interview with GQ, but ultimately the situation will only be resolved once he puts pen to paper as the nervous wait goes on.

While the majority of supporters will hope that he does commit, the contract saga has soured opinion somewhat, with Raiola getting the brunt of the criticism but the young goalkeeper hasn’t entirely escaped as it has dragged on longer than expected.

Meanwhile, after snapping up Silva earlier this week, it’s claimed that with Milan having gone for a ‘cheaper’ option compared to the likes of other targets in Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti, they will be able to sign another striker this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the new arrival will be Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina, but there might be a problem over the transfer fee.

It’s claimed Milan are ready to offer €25m for the Croatian international, but their Serie A rivals want €30m. The move itself makes sense in that Kalinic has experience in Serie A, has a steady goalscoring record and can alleviate some of the pressure off Silva to deliver in his first season in Italy, but for that figure, many will argue that it’s simply not worth it.