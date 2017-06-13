Chelsea ace set for shock reunion with former boss, Conte has £40m replacement lined up

Chelsea ace Nemanja Matic will reportedly become Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s top midfield target after ruling out a swoop for Fabinho.

The 29-year-old was a pivotal figure this past season for Antonio Conte’s side as they won the Premier League title, but it seems as though he could be on the move.

With The Sun reporting that United will give up on Fabinho, it’s suggested that the focus will switch to Matic with Mourinho very familiar with the Serbian international as he played an important role for him during his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

In truth, it’s difficult to see Chelsea selling to a direct rival as it would make little sense strengthening United while weakening themselves further in a department of the squad that needs new faces not exits.

However, it’s added in the report that the Blues are chasing Monaco midfield Tiemoue Bakayoko in a £40m deal, and in the event that they land the Frenchman, then perhaps that will pave the way for Matic to leave and seal a reunion with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

It still seems to be a long shot given Chelsea will need quality and depth to compete domestically and in Europe next season, and so in an ideal world they would keep Matic and simply add Bakayoko to the squad.

Nevertheless, it sounds more like a situation of one in and one out with regards to the midfield, and that will undoubtedly split opinion with supporters as it will be hoped that the title-winning squad is kept intact and merely improved rather than having to find replacements for key individuals.