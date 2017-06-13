Chelsea eye vital replacement as £300k-a-week deal to be rejected, Conte wants £45m Serie A star

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, but unfortunately for Blues fans, it’s suggested as an Eden Hazard replacement.

The Belgian winger is consistently linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge, and it looks as though it will be no different for him this summer.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are prepared for a major bid from Real Madrid for Hazard, as they fear that he will snub their contract offer of a new £300,000-a-week deal.

In turn, Antonio Conte could be keen on a reunion with a familiar face, as the report goes on to suggest that the Premier League champions could launch a £45m bid for Insigne.

It’s suggested that Chelsea are willing to double his salary to £200,000-a-week, but it won’t be as simple as just throwing money at the situation as ultimately Napoli will have no interest in letting him leave.

The Italian international scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for Maurizio Sarri’s men, as he was a pivotal part of their success in finishing in the top three.

As a hometown Naples star as well, it will be difficult to convince him to leave home, although £45m is a lot of money and perhaps Napoli could be forced into considering it if Chelsea really ramp up the pressure.

What is clear at this stage though is that Conte must strengthen his squad. The current group is surely not deep enough to cope with a packed fixture list next season, which of course includes the return of Champions League games.

If they do indeed lose Hazard, signing Insigne wouldn’t be a bad way of replacing him. However, the main hope will undoubtedly remain that they can convince Hazard to stay and commit his future.