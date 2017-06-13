Former Man Utd ace reveals brutal tale of huge bust-up with club legend that left him unconscious

Former Man Utd defender Gabriel Heinze has revealed that he was involved in a major bust up with Roy Keane during his time at the club, one which left him unconscious.

The ex-Argentine international, who was known as a bit of hard-man himself as he was never shy in getting stuck into a tackle, spent three years at United between 2004 and 2007.

He left the club with a Premier League title and League Cup to show for his efforts, while he also had a memory that will seemingly scar him for life after being left unconscious having been hit by Keane in the dressing room after a defeat away at Middlesbrough.

“We went to Middlesbrough and we ended up losing 2-1. The team was disastrous. To be honest, I thought I had not played that badly,” he told ESPN.

“I’m the first one off the pitch when a game ends because I don’t like to talk to anyone. I went straight to the changing room — I was the first in and Roy was next. I didn’t speak much English then.

“I see that he [Keane] is staring at me and he says ‘f— off.’ I knew that swear word because those are the first things you learn. He comes towards me and I tell him ‘f— off you,’ and that is the last thing I remember. I didn’t even have time to swing my arm…”

It’s safe to say we all knew that Keane wasn’t someone to mess around with anyway, but this story certainly confirms it. Aside from being the club’s most decorated captain and an immense leader on the pitch, his temper and discipline was a major issue at times and this proves it.

Fortunately, Heinze went on to add that he’s had a great relationship with the Irishman ever since that altercation, and so maybe Keano isn’t so bad after all…