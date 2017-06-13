Jose Mourinho to seal first Man Utd summer signing imminently, £35m man to land in next 48 hours

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof will reportedly land in England in the next 48 hours to undergo his medical and complete his move to Man Utd.

The Swede is set to become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer, as the Portuguese tactician looks to significantly bolster his squad ahead of next season.

According to The Sun, Lindelof will play for Sweden against Norway in a friendly on Tuesday night, and from there he will fly to Manchester to put pen-to-paper and complete his £35m switch to the Premier League giants.

It’s added that he will likely be unveiled by the club on Wednesday or Thursday, before enjoying his summer and joining up with his new teammates for their pre-season tour of the United States when they are due to report back on July 8.

Despite boasting the second best defensive record in the Premier League last season having conceded just 29 goals in 38 games, United have been looking for defensive reinforcements this summer with Mourinho seemingly keen to find a long-term central partner for Eric Bailly.

What this signing means for the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remains to be seen, as that’s a lot of depth and not enough games to arguably go round even if the Red Devils are back in the Champions League next season.

Nevertheless, it shouldn’t take away from the fact that signing Lindelof, 22, is a great bit of business, as despite still being relatively young, he has amassed great experience at club and international level.

In turn, his commanding style will go down well at Old Trafford, with Man Utd needing that solid base on which to build to be successful, as has been shown right throughout their dominance in previous years.