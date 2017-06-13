Liverpool chase 18-year-old England starlet, reject £1m bid for former U21 ace

Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Hull City youngster Josh Tymon, but they face competition from Stoke, Watford and Aston Villa.

After their relegation from the Premier League, Hull will undoubtedly find it difficult to keep hold of their key players and promising youngsters.

That’s the case here as Tymon has yet to agree a professional contract, and being considered one of the top prospects in England, it doesn’t look particularly good for the Tigers.

According to ESPN FC, Liverpool, Stoke, Watford and Villa are all looking to strengthen at left back ahead of next season, and judging that list, you would have to say that the Reds would be favourites to land his signature provided that their interest is genuine.

Jurgen Klopp needs to find a long-term solution at left-back moving forward, as although James Milner did a stellar job filling in last season, he can’t stay there forever, particularly being at risk of being found out in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been linked with various names to fill the role this summer, and Tymon now looks to have been added to that list.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo report that the Merseyside giants have rejected a £1m bid from Derby County for Andre Wisdom, with the club looking for something closer to £2m.

The 24-year-old is said to not have a long-term future at Anfield, and given the competition for places and the senior players ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s difficult to make a case for him to stay.

Having spent the last four seasons out on loan, it was always looking bleak for him, and so it now remains to be seen whether or not the Rams return with an improved bid to prise him away.