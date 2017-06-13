Sky Sports pundit gets absolutely destroyed after slamming new Man Utd signing

Man Utd are all set to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica, but Sky Sports pundit Ray Wilkins is most definitely not a fan of the move.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 22-year-old should arrive in a deal worth £31m, and for most United fans and neutral supporters in the Premier League, they’ll think that this is a decent bit of business.

With well over 50 appearances in the Benfica side under his belt coupled with Champions League experience and 12 caps for Sweden, combined with three Portuguese league titles and several other domestic trophies and an U21 European Championship winners medal, it’s fair to say that Lindelof is well on the way to being the real deal.

However, Wilkins, as seen in the video below, has slammed the transfer with regards to the player in question and the fee involved, as he believes Man Utd should have gone for former defender Michael Keane instead.

In comparison, the 24-year-old doesn’t stack up with Lindelof in terms of experience at the highest level and winning trophies. It’s pretty clear that Wilkins doesn’t know what he’s talking about in this situation when he declared that the Swede “has done absolutely nothing” to warrant his price-tag or a move to United over Keane, and there were plenty of Twitter users ready to let him know that.

While we could get on board with him if he was trying to argue that the Portuguese league doesn’t stack up with the Premier League, he decided to go way too far with his point as a sheepish Ray Parlour kept quiet…

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN, HE'S DONE IT AGAINNNNN pic.twitter.com/As4xQbcegd — Pepper ?? (@NickiDupre) June 12, 2017

Imagine Paul Merson and Ray Wilkins talking about European football. Would be the equivalent of getting a massage from Edward Scissorhands. — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 12, 2017

Ray Wilkins 'This young man(Lindelof) has done nothing, while Keane has proven himself in PL' Go home you're drunk pic.twitter.com/ICaJbdYrku — Morata tat tat (@TheRealJayC) June 12, 2017

"Lindelof has done absolutely nothing" cries Ray Wilkins. 73 Benfica apps

12 Sweden caps

3 League titles

3 Cup titles

U21s Euros winner https://t.co/pDkCeFWkzb — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) June 12, 2017

Ray Wilkins just been on Sky saying he can't understand why United are buying Lindelof for £30m when Keane is £28m — Hoddy (@redhod99) June 12, 2017

Ray Wilkins probably threw his can of Boddingtons in the air when we signed Eric Bailly instead of Alex Bruce. pic.twitter.com/OdYjbGLZDN — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) June 12, 2017