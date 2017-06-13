Tottenham make enquiry for Ligue 1 star, £35m release clause major stumbling block

Tottenham have reportedly made an initial approach to Nice as they step up their interest in midfielder Jean-Michael Seri this summer.

The 25-year-old was a key figure for the Ligue 1 side last season as they finished third in the table, as he scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 34 appearances.

In turn, that form has earned the central midfielder plenty of interest from around Europe, as although The Daily Mail report that Tottenham are linked with a move, Roma have reportedly already had a £20m bid knocked back by the French outfit.

Further, it’s claimed that more talks are planned with the Italian giants, but with Nice pointing toward the £35m release clause in Seri’s contract, it remains to be seen whether or not any interested parties will be able to meet their demands this summer.

What is certain is that Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for quality and depth this summer, as he hopes to guide Spurs to the next level where they start to win trophies.

The expensive signing of Moussa Sissoko last summer hasn’t worked out and the Frenchman could be set for the axe after just one season, and in the event that he does leave, then perhaps the push for Seri or another midfielder will gather pace.

For now though, it looks as though it’s going to be an expensive deal to thrash out with Nice, and there’ll be the argument as to whether Tottenham and Pochettino should take a gamble on him given he has no previous experience in the Premier League, or go for a more sure-fire signing that will make an immediate impact.