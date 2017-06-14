Arsenal working on transfer deals for French trio, Gunners may need to pay £180m for two of them

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning a major squad overhaul this summer.

Part of that overhaul could include a French revolution in North London, with The Telegraph claiming that Wenger is working on possible deals for three France internationals.

With Alexis Sanchez likely to leave the Emirates Stadium, The Telegraph suggest that Wenger’s main priority will be to bolster his attack. As such, he is said to be trying to get Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar.

The Telegraph claim that Lyon forward Lacazette would cost £60m this summer – twice as much as Arsenal offered for him 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, The Sun report that Monaco may charge £120m for wonderkid Mbappe, who has also been linked with interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Monaco will do their best to keep Mbappe and Lemar for another season at least, according to The Telegraph, but Lyon are being tipped to cash-in on Lacazette during the upcoming transfer window.

SEE ALSO:

(Video) VAR gets Raphael Varane sent off as football’s new gimmick brings France vs England to life

2017-18 Arsenal fixtures released by Premier League: Easy Emirates start but early away games very tough

Predicting who will be top at the end of August based on PL fixtures: Chelsea, LFC, Man Utd unbeaten as Arsenal struggle