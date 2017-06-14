Liverpool FC 2017-18 Premier League fixtures see Reds handed nice start and finish

Liverpool FC’s latest bid to win their first Premier League title will begin with a trip to Watford, it was revealed this morning.
The Premier League published a provisional fixture list at 9am, subject changes made for television coverage.
Liverpool beat Watford twice last season, winning 6-1 and 1-0.
After their opening-day engagement with Watford, Liverpool end August with back-to-back home games against Londoners Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
Decemebr looks like a crucial month for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as it includes seven matches, including a Merseyside Derby with Everton at Anfield and a trip to the Emirates Stadium.
The end-of-the-season run-in appears very favourable, with an away game at Chelsea the only exception.
Liverpool FC 2017-18 Premier League fixtures
August
12 – Watford (A)
19 – Crystal Palace (H)
26 – Arsenal (H)
September
9 – Manchester City (A)
16 – Burnley (H)
23 – Leicester City (A)
30 – Newcastle United (A)
October
14 – Manchester United (H)
21 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)
28 – Huddersfield Town (H)
November
4 – West Ham United (A)
18 – Southampton (H)
25 – Chelsea (H)
29 – Stoke City (A)
December
2 – Brighton and Hove Albion (A)
9 – Everton (H)
13 – West Bromwich Albion (H)
16 – Bournemouth (A)
23 – Arsenal (A)
26 – Swansea City (H)
30 – Leicester City (H)
January
1 – Burnley (A)
13 – Manchester City (H)
20 – Swansea City (A)
30 – Huddersfield Town (A)
February
3 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)
10 – Southampton (A)
24 – West Ham United (H)
March
3 – Newcastle United (H)
10 – Manchester United (A)
17 – Watford (H)
31 – Crystal Palace (A)
April
7 – Everton (A)
14 – Bournemouth (H)
21 – West Bromwich Albion (A)
28 – Stoke City (H)
May
5 – Chelsea (A)
13 – Brighton and Hove Albion (H)
Before the real deal kicks off on August 12, Liverpool have the chance to win two pieces of pre-season silverware.
First they travel to Hong Kong where they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League Asia Trophy on July 19, with a possible final against West Bromwich Albion or Leicester City coming three days later.
Next the Reds head to Germany for a friendly with Hertha Berlin on Saturday July 29, followed by an appearance in Munich’s Audi Cup, taking place on August 1 and 2, with Bayern, Napoli and Atletico Madrid all involved.
Liverpool’s final pre-season engagement is a Dublin exhibition against La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.
