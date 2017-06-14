Liverpool FC 2017-18 Premier League fixtures see Reds handed nice start and finish

Liverpool FC’s latest bid to win their first Premier League title will begin with a trip to Watford, it was revealed this morning.

The Premier League published a provisional fixture list at 9am, subject changes made for television coverage.

Liverpool beat Watford twice last season, winning 6-1 and 1-0.

After their opening-day engagement with Watford, Liverpool end August with back-to-back home games against Londoners Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Decemebr looks like a crucial month for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as it includes seven matches, including a Merseyside Derby with Everton at Anfield and a trip to the Emirates Stadium.

The end-of-the-season run-in appears very favourable, with an away game at Chelsea the only exception.

Liverpool FC 2017-18 Premier League fixtures

August

12 – Watford (A)

19 – Crystal Palace (H)

26 – Arsenal (H)

September

9 – Manchester City (A)

16 – Burnley (H)

23 – Leicester City (A)

30 – Newcastle United (A)

October

14 – Manchester United (H)

21 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

28 – Huddersfield Town (H)

November

4 – West Ham United (A)

18 – Southampton (H)

25 – Chelsea (H)

29 – Stoke City (A)

December

2 – Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

9 – Everton (H)

13 – West Bromwich Albion (H)

16 – Bournemouth (A)

23 – Arsenal (A)

26 – Swansea City (H)

30 – Leicester City (H)

January

1 – Burnley (A)

13 – Manchester City (H)

20 – Swansea City (A)

30 – Huddersfield Town (A)

February

3 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

10 – Southampton (A)

24 – West Ham United (H)

March

3 – Newcastle United (H)

10 – Manchester United (A)

17 – Watford (H)

31 – Crystal Palace (A)

April

7 – Everton (A)

14 – Bournemouth (H)

21 – West Bromwich Albion (A)

28 – Stoke City (H)

May

5 – Chelsea (A)

13 – Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Before the real deal kicks off on August 12, Liverpool have the chance to win two pieces of pre-season silverware.

First they travel to Hong Kong where they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League Asia Trophy on July 19, with a possible final against West Bromwich Albion or Leicester City coming three days later.

Next the Reds head to Germany for a friendly with Hertha Berlin on Saturday July 29, followed by an appearance in Munich’s Audi Cup, taking place on August 1 and 2, with Bayern, Napoli and Atletico Madrid all involved.

Liverpool’s final pre-season engagement is a Dublin exhibition against La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

