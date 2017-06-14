Man United fixtures 2017-18: Premier League hand Red Devils very winnable first seven, LFC provide 1st major test in October

Manchester United saved Jose Mourinho’s first season at Old Trafford by winning the League Cup and the Europa League, compensating for a disappointing sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils must perform much better domestically this time around, though, and their bid for Premier League success will begin a home game against West Ham.

Earlier this morning the 2017-18 Premier League fixtures were released, handing United a very winnable opening seven matches.

One of United’s major failings last season was how their fared away from home against the five teams above them in the table – they took just two points and scored only one goal.

The first chance United will get to improve in this area will be when they travel to Liverpool October before visiting Chelsea in November.

Man United fixtures 2017-18 (Premier League)

Sat Aug 12 West Ham United H

Sat Aug 19 Swansea City A

Sat Aug 26 Leicester City H

Sat Sep 9 Stoke City A

Sat Sep 16 Everton H

Sat Sep 23 Southampton A

Sat Sep 30 Crystal Palace H

Sat Oct 14 Liverpool A

Sat Oct 21 Huddersfield Town A

Sat Oct 28 Tottenham Hotspur H

Sat Nov 4 Chelsea A

Sat Nov 18 Newcastle United H

Sat Nov 25 Brighton and Hove Albion H

Tue Nov 28 Watford A

Sat Dec 2 Arsenal A

Sat Dec 9 Manchester City H

Tue Dec 12 A.F.C. Bournemouth H

Sat Dec 16 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat Dec 23 Leicester City A

Tue Dec 26 Burnley H

Sat Dec 30 Southampton H

Mon Jan 1 Everton A

Sat Jan 13 Stoke City H

Sat Jan 20 Burnley A

Wed Jan 31 Tottenham Hotspur A

Sat Feb 3 Huddersfield Town H

Sat Feb 10 Newcastle United A

Sat Feb 24 Chelsea H

Sat Mar 3 Crystal Palace A

Sat Mar 10 Liverpool H

Sat Mar 17 West Ham United A

Sat Mar 31 Swansea City H

Sat Apr 7 Manchester City A

Sat Apr 14 West Bromwich Albion H

Sat Apr 21 A.F.C. Bournemouth A

Sat Apr 28 Arsenal H

Sat May 5 Brighton and Hove Albion A

Sun May 13 Watford H

United’s Premier League opener against West Ham will not be their first competitive game of the season as the Red Devils must first battle Real Madrid for the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday August 8 in Skopje, Macedonia.

