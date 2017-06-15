Man United could make another major signing next week, £31m transfer spend tipped to rise to £96m

After making their first signing of the summer Manchester United are working hard on another potential addition.

United completed a £31m purchase of former Benfica defender Victor Lindelof yesterday, as reported by BBC Sport.

Now The Mirror claim that the Red Devils could seal a £65m deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata early next week.

Morata is United manager Jose Mourinho’s top summer transfer target, according to The Mirror, who cite Spanish sources that suggest the 24-year-old may complete a medical in Manchester this weekend.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic led United’s scoring charts last season with 17 Premier League goals, but the Swedish striker was released this summer, leaving Mourinho in need of a new prolific frontman.

Morata certainly fits the bill, having averaged one goal every 89 minutes in La Liga last season, as well as one every 56 minutes in the Champions League.

Real and Morata won both La Liga and the Champions League, becoming the first club to retain the European Cup in its current form.